PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Josh Nickelberry had a career-high 28 points as La Salle topped Holy Cross 84-65. Nickelberry made 10 of 18 shots with four 3-pointers for the Explorers (3-4). Clifton Moore pitched in with 15 points and five blocks. Gerrale Gates had 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Crusaders (2-7).