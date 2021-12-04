No. 21 Auburn routs Yale; 5 Tigers score in double figures

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — K.D. Johnson scored 19 points, Jabari Smith added 17 points and seven rebounds and No. 21 Auburn blew past Yale 86-64. Johnson overcame an injury scare in the first half to lead the Tigers in scoring. It was fifth straight game of double-digit points for Smith, a 6-foot-10 freshman forward who is widely projected to be an early selection in the 2022 NBA draft. Zep Jasper, Devan Cambridge and Dylan Cardwell all finished with 10 points for the 7-1 Tigers. Matthue Cotton led the Bulldogs 14 points. They fell to 5-5.