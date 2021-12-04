Norway’s Jansrud hurts knee in crash, needs more evaluation

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Five-time Olympic medalist Kjetil Jansrud of Norway will return home to be evaluated after damage was detected to the cruciate ligament in his knee following his crash during a World Cup super-G race. The team announced the update and said it was too early to say if surgery would be necessary. Jansrud will head back with the team Monday. The Winter Olympics in Beijing are two months away and Jansrud’s considered a strong medal contender. Jansrud was about 25 seconds into his super-G run and setting up for a hard turn on the challenging Birds of Prey course when he spun out. He slid across the snow and bounced into the fence.