Presbyterian’s no-punt coach Kelley resigns after 1 season

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Presbyterian coach Kevin Kelley has resigned after going 2-9 in his first season coaching college football. Kelley was known for his unconventional style of not punting and going for onside kicks after scoring. After winning his first two games, the Blue Hose finished with nine consecutive losses. A school statement says Kelley left for personal reasons. A social media post by Kelley said he departed to pursue other football opportunities. Kelley was hired last April after years of being a high school coach in Arkansas.