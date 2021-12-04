Schick scores 4 for Leverkusen as goals flow in Bundesliga

By CIARÁN FAHEY

Ap Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Patrick Schick has scored four goals to help Bayer Leverkusen consolidate third place in the Bundesliga with a 7-1 rout of helpless Greuther Fürth. Schick needed only 27 minutes for his four-goal haul. It’s the league’s fastest since Robert Lewandowski scored five in nine minutes against Wolfsburg in September 2015. Fürth extended its desolate Bundesliga-record run of defeats to 12 straight. There were more goals, 13, in the first halves of all five afternoon games together than on any other Saturday in the previous rounds this season. Borussia Dortmund hosted Bayern Munich late Saturday.