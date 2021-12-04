Waardenburg’s 18 helps Miami top Clemson 80-75 in ACC opener

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Sam Waardenburg scored a career-high 18 points and Miami used a late 12-0 run to edge Clemson 80-75 in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams. Clemson led most of the way, opening the biggest lead as Chase Hunter scored four points in a 9-3 run that made it 70-61 with 5:02 to play. The Hurricanes stormed back, starting with a Waardenburg 3-pointer and a layup, and taking the lead for the first time, 71-70, on a Jordan Miller 3 with 2:55 to play. Isaiah Wong bumped Miami’s lead to 78-73 with two free throws at 11.9 seconds. PJ Hall led the Tigers (5-4) with 18 points.