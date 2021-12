CLEVELAND (AP) — Jayson Woodrich came off the bench to score 17 points to carry Cleveland State to an 85-75 victory over Wright State in Horizon League play. Woodrich hit 5 of 7 shots from 3-point range for the Vikings (6-2, 2-0), who notched their sixth straight win. Trey Calvin scored a career-high 28 points for the Raiders (2-6, 1-1).