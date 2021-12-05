AP Top 25: Alabama reclaims No. 1; Georgia slips to No. 3

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Alabama will head into the postseason the same way it started the regular season — as No. 1 in the nation. The Crimson Tide reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll after beating previously top-ranked Georgia. Defending national champion Alabama, which was No. 1 for the first six weeks of this season, jumped three spots after dominating the Southeastern Conference title game. The Bulldogs fell to No. 3. In between, Michigan was No. 2 for a second straight week after winning the Big Ten Conference championship for the first time since 2004. Cincinnati slipped a spot to No. 4. The Bearcats are the only remaining unbeaten FBS team in the country.