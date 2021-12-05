Florida’s Napier plans to hire ‘unprecedented’ support staff

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — New Florida coach Billy Napier plans to hire an “unprecedented” support staff. Napier had close to 40 analysts at Louisiana-Lafayette and could end up with even more in Gainesville. His vision for Florida, and athletic director Scott Stricklin’s willingness to make it a reality, stood out during Napier’s formal introduction Sunday. Stricklin said Napier explained the reason for needing resources, making it “really easy to want to invest in that.” Napier’s contract is for seven years and $51.8 million.