Georgia Tech appoints Chip Long as offensive coordinator

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Chip Long has been hired as Georgia Tech’s new offensive coordinator. He previously served in that role at Memphis, Notre Dame and Tulane. Long replaces Dave Patenaude, who was fired along with two other assistants after a 3-9 season that ended with six consecutive losses. Long is a 16-year Division I coaching veteran, including 14 seasons at the major-conference level. He has five years of experience as an offensive coordinator, including stints at Memphis in 2016 and Notre Dame from 2017-19. He served as Tulane’s offensive coordinator this past season.