Jones scores 16 to lead No. 25 Florida State women, 83-32

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Morgan Jones scored 16 points with eight rebounds and all 13 players scored as 25th-ranked Florida State defeated Charleston Southern 83-32. Jones has scored in double figures in seven straight games for the Seminoles, who are 5-0 at home this season. Valencia Myers added 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting and River Baldwin scored 13, making 6-of-8. Skylar Baltezegar scored eight to lead the Buccaneers, who are seeking their first win for new head coach Clarisse Garcia.