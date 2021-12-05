No. 22 Arkansas, Penn State matched for Outback Bowl

The Associated Press

No. 22 Arkansas, having its best season in years, will face Penn State in the Outback Bowl. The Razorbacks finished third in the SEC West with an offense that averaged nearly 441 yards per game with quarterback KJ Jefferson. Penn State was ranked as high as No. 4 in The AP Top 25 in early October before falling out a month later. The schools will be meeting for the first time. Arkansas is playing in its first bowl since 2016, while Penn State is making its fourth Outback Bowl appearance.