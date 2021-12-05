Tottenham beats Norwich 3-0, Kane’s goal drought continues

LONDON (AP) — Antonio Conte’s unbeaten run in the Premier League at Tottenham goes on and so does Harry Kane’s goal drought. Lucas Moura, Davinson Sanchez and Son Heung-min were the scorers in Tottenham’s 3-0 win over Norwich. In four league matches under Conte, Tottenham has won three and drawn the other while conceding only one goal. The Italian has lost a game in the Europa Conference League at Slovenian minnow Mura. Kane was the top scorer in the Premier League last season but remains on just one goal this campaign having missed a couple of half-chances at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs climbed to fifth place.