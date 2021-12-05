UTSA finally gets Frisco Bowl, faces San Diego State

By The Associated Press

UTSA, slated to play in the Frisco Bowl last season until the game was cancelled by COVID-19, gets a chance this year against San Diego State. The Roadrunners won the Conference USA championship while the Aztecs lost in the Mountain West title game. San Diego State elected not to play in a bowl game last year because of COVID concerns and lacked depth for the conference championship matchup with Utah State because of players out for health reasons.