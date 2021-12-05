Van Lith leads No. 10 Louisville to 80-66 win over Belmont

By STEVE BITTENBENDER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 16 points for No. 10 Louisville as it beat Belmont 80-66. After dominating No. 12 Michigan defensively on Thursday the Cardinals (7-1) faced a tough challenge from a Bruins (4-4) team that returned all five starters and 11 players from a squad that reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season. The mid-major power trailed only 22-20 with eight minutes left in the first half. An 11-0 run in the second quarter gave the hosts a 37-22 lead. The lead would grow to as much as 64-41 in the final seconds of the third quarter. However, Destinee Wells hit a half-court buzzer beater to give the Bruins momentum into the final period.