NEW YORK (AP) — Austin Williams had 22 points as Hartford broke its season-opening seven-game losing streak, defeating St. Francis of Brooklyn 68-55. Hunter Marks had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Hartford. Trey Quartlebaum had 13 points for the Terriers, who have lost eight games in a row to start the season. Nick Folk added 11 points. Patrick Emilien had 10 points and eight rebounds.