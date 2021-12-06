Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:46 AM

2019 US Open champ Andreescu takes time off for mental break

KTVZ

By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer

2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu says she will take a mental break from tennis and sit out the start of next season, including the Australian Open. Andreescu said Monday in a posting on Twitter that she wants to “re-set, recover, and grow” after a “challenging” two years that included getting COVID-19. The 21-year-old from Canada said she was affected mentally and physically by quarantining when she got sick in April and that her grandmother’s stay for several weeks in a hospital’s intensive care unit because of the coronavirus hit her hard. Andreescu joins other professional athletes who have cited the need for time away from competition to gather themselves mentally.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content