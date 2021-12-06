Browns designate LB Phillips for return after biceps injury

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns could have some help at linebacker for their playoff push. Jacob Phillips, who suffered a biceps injury during training camp, was designated to return from injured reserve as Cleveland returned from a bye week devoted to getting healthy and recharged for the last five games. A third-round pick in 2020, Phillips got hurt during the first of two joint practices with the New York Giants on Aug. 19. He was placed on IR on Sept. 21. The roster move opens a three-week window for Phillips to be activated, but coach Kevin Stefanski indicated Phillips might be ready soon.