Cleveland Browns star defensive end Bill Glass dead at 86

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bill Glass, a four-time Pro Bowl defensive end with Cleveland and member of the Browns’ 1964 NFL championship team, has died. He was 86. The Browns said Glass died Sunday night surrounded by family at his home in Waxahachie, Texas. The cause of death was not immediately known. Glass spent seven seasons with the Browns, who acquired him from the Detroit Lions as part of the trade involving quarterback Milt Plum. An All-American offensive guard at Baylor, Glass switched to defense when he began his pro career in 1957 in the Canadian Football League. A year later he joined the Lions, who had drafted him with the No. 12 overall pick.