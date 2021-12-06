Everton scores late, beats Arsenal 2-1 to end winless run

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Demarai Gray smashed home a long-range strike in the second minute of stoppage time to earn Everton a 2-1 victory over Arsenal and end the team’s eight-match winless run in the English Premier League. The winger cut in from the left and took aim with a fierce shot that flew in off the inside of the post to complete Everton’s comeback after Richarlison’s equalizer in the 79th. It sparked scenes of jubilation inside Goodison Park on a night there was a small protest by home fans inside the stadium at the board’s running of the club. It looked like Martin Odegaard’s volley in the second minute of first-half injury time was going to win the game for Arsenal.