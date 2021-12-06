Mercury part ways with coach Brondello after finals run

PHOENIX (AP) — Sandy Brondello is out as the Phoenix Mercury’s coach after leading the team to the WNBA Finals in her eighth season. The Mercury announced that the team and Brondello mutually agreed to part ways and her contract will not be renewed. Her contract expired after the 2021 season. Brondello led the Mercury to the 2014 WNBA title and to the finals last season, where they lost 3-1 to the Chicago Fire. Brondello was the 2014 WNBA coach of the year and served as the team’s vice president of player personnel.