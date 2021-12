ALEXANDRIA, Va, (AP) — Kenneth Moffett, the federal mediator during the 1981 baseball strike, has died at the age of 90. Moffett succeeded Marvin Miller as the second executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association in January 1983 but lasted just 10 1/2 months. His wife says Moffett died Nov. 19 at his home in Alexandria, Virginia. She said he had been ill with dementia for about six months.