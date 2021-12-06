Pryor’s bucket at OT buzzer lifts NMSU over New Mexico 78-76

By GLEN ROSALES

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Nate Pryor’s over-the-back flip rolled in at the overtime buzzer to give New Mexico State a wild 78-76 victory over New Mexico on Monday night, after which Aggies players stomped repeatedly on the Lobos’ half-court logo.Teddy Allen finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds — his first career double-double — for New Mexico State (7-2), while Yuat Akot scored 19.Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 26 points, including the game-tying bucket with 25.7 seconds left in overtime, for New Mexico (5-4). Jaelen House scored 21 points before leaving with an ankle injury late in regulation.Jonny McCants, who scored 12 points for the Aggies, hit a bucket from the lane with 3.5 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.