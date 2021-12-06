Suarez guaranteed $11M over 2 years in deal with Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Right-hander Robert Suarez is guaranteed $11 million over two seasons in his contract with the San Diego Padres. Suarez gets a $1 million signing bonus payable by Jan. 15 as part of the deal announced just before the start of Major League Baseball’s lockout. He has a $5 million salary next season, and the deal includes a $5 million player option for 2023 with a $1 million buyout. Teams on Wednesday announced contracts for 34 players that totaled more than $1.47 billion, the highest one-day total in MLB history