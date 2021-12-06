Yorkshire turns to Gough amid rebuild after racism scandal

LEEDS, England (AP) — Former England bowler Darren Gough has been appointed as director of cricket at Yorkshire and is vowing to rebuild the club that recently got rid of its entire coaching staff amid a racism scandal. Gough spent 15 years at Yorkshire across two spells and has become a leading figure in broadcasting since retiring in 2008. Yorkshire is English cricket’s most successful team. It has turned to Gough after announcing the departure of 16 people on Friday. They followed the resignations of club chairman Roger Hutton and then chief executive Mark Arthur in the wake of criticism of Yorkshire over its handling of racism allegations made by former player Azeem Rafiq.