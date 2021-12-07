After red cards, late goals, Atletico advances to CL last 16

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

A win-or-bust match in the Champions League between Porto and Atletico Madrid saw three red cards, on-field brawls, countless chances and a flurry of late goals. In the end it was Atletico on Tuesday celebrating a place in the last 16 of Europe’s top club competition with a 3-1 win to emerge from a three-way fight for qualification in the final round of group games. Hosts AC Milan lost 2-1 to Liverpool in the other Group B game. Liverpool became the first English team to win all six of its group games in a single Champions League campaign. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi had some fun in second-place PSG’s 4-1 win over Club Brugge in Group A.