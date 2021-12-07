Jason Brown and Ronald McDonald House Charities bring smiles

By BARRY WILNER

AP Sports Writer

Figure skaters are trained to wear smiles while on the ice competing or performing. When it comes to Jason Brown, the smile is authentic, and it rarely leaves his face. Among the times Brown beams most are when he’s interacting with children and families from Ronald McDonald House Charities. Indeed, those are gold medal times for the one-time Olympian who has a strong shot at making the U.S. team for February’s Winter Games. Brown has traveled the globe as a skater, and at nearly every stop he has appeared at events for RMHC.