VALPARAISO, Ind. — Ben Krikke had 21 points as Valparaiso rolled past East-West University 101-58. Krikke made 10 of 13 shots. Kobe King had 19 points for Valparaiso (5-5). Darius DeAveiro added eight assists. De’Quanii Jackson had 18 points for the Phantoms. Luis Baez added 12 points.