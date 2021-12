KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Makhel Mitchell had 14 points to lead five Rhode Island players in double figures as the Rams defeated Sacred Heart 72-62. Ishmael Leggett added 12 points for the Rams on Tuesday night. Ishmael El-Amin chipped in 11, Makhi Mitchell scored 11 and Antwan Walker had 10. Tyler Thomas led the Pioneers with a season-high 30 points.