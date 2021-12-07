NCAA revises new constitution, clarifying board’s role
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA has made revisions to its consitution, which is getting pared down. Passing a revised constitution at the NCAA convention in January is the first step in a two-phase process that will allow each division of the association to govern itself. Among the revisions was a clarification to note that the Board of Governors will approve contracts regarding media rights and revenue-producing agreements in consultation with each of the NCAA’s three divisions.
Comments