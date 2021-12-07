Skip to Content
Zegras’ over-the-net flip lifts Ducks over Sabres, 2-0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Trevor Zegras flipped a pass over the net to set up the go-ahead goal, Anthony Stolarz made 25 saves and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Buffalo Sabres 2-0. Zegras scooped the puck onto the blade of his stick behind the net and lobbed it over goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s head. Sonny Milano was waiting on the right edge of the crease and batted the feed past Luukkonen’s glove for his eighth goal 5:14 into the second period. Zegras leads rookies with 16 assists. The 20-year-old was drafted ninth overall in 2019 by the Ducks and has eight assists in four December games, most in the league for the month.

