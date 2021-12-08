Heavily rotated Man United holds Young Boys 1-1 in CL

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A heavily rotated Manchester United team held Young Boys to a 1-1 draw in their Champions League group closer to end the Swiss side’s involvement in European competition this season. A combination of senior fringe players and talented youngsters were given a chance to impress recently hired manager Ralf Rangnick and one of the most high-profile of them, Mason Greenwood, volleyed the team ahead in the ninth minute. Fabian Rieder equalized in the 42nd and Young Boys dominated the second half as the visitors went in search of a winner to keep alive their hopes of finishing third in Group F. United was already guaranteed to top the group. Young Boys will finish in fourth place.