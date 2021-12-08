No. 3 UConn loses a third guard, Nika Muhl, to injury

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn coach Geno Auriemma said Wednesday his team has lost a third guard to injury a day after learning that star Paige Bueckers likely will be out up to two months with a left leg fracture. Nika Muhl is expected to miss about three weeks resting her right foot, which has been bothering her since she suffered a sprain against High Point in the NCAA Tournament last season. The sophomore from Croatia was expected to see extended playing time filling in for Bueckers and freshman Azzi Fudd, who is dealing with a similar right foot stress injury, and won’t be back for at least a couple of weeks.