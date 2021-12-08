Olesen’s career ‘over’ if loses court case, his lawyer says

LONDON (AP) — Thorbjorn Olesen’s lawyer says the Danish player’s golf career would be “over” if he is found guilty of sexual assault and assault. Olesen is facing allegations he grabbed a woman’s breast, pushed a member of the cabin crew and urinated on a first-class passenger’s seat on a flight to Britain in 2019. Olesen says he has no memory of his behavior on board the plane after drinking alcohol and taking sleeping tablets. He denies the charges. Trevor Burke is representing Olesen and told the jury “all this man has ever wanted to do was play golf.”