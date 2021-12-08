Rockets beat shorthanded Nets 114-104 for 7th straight win

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Eric Gordon scored 21 points before being ejected in the fourth quarter and Garrison Mathews added 19 as the Houston Rockets extended their winning streak to seven games with a 114-104 victory over the shorthanded Brooklyn Nets. The Rockets’ streak comes after they dropped their previous 15 games, and it’s the first time Houston has won seven straight since winning eight in a row in November 2019. James Harden scored 25 points for the Nets, who played without Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge.