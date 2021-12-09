Seahawks’ Duane Brown set to face former team for first time

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Offensive tackle Duane Brown will get to see his former team for the first time since getting traded to Seattle when the Seahawks visit Houston on Sunday. Brown spent the first 9 ½ seasons of his career with the Texans, becoming a four-time Pro Bowl selection and one-time All-Pro pick there. But he had an acrimonious split with Houston and was traded in the middle of the 2017 season.