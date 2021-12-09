Soccer star flattens pitch invader during Women’s CL match

LONDON (AP) — Sam Kerr took matters into her own hands when a man holding a cellphone entered the field and held up play during a big Women’s Champions League match. The Chelsea striker walked near to the man as he was finally being ushered back off the field and then knocked him to the ground to cheers from fans. The incident happened during Chelsea’s 0-0 draw with Juventus at Kingsmeadow and Kerr was given a yellow card for her actions. Chelsea manager Emma Hayes tells the BBC the incident should “serve as a reminder to us all and the stadiums and stewards that we have to put player protection first.”