Syracuse hires Ligashesky as special teams coordinator

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse coach Dino Babers has hired Bob Ligashesky as the Orange’s special teams coordinator. Ligashesky spent the 2021 season at Bowling Green in the same position and before that was Illinois’ special teams coordinator from 2016-20. The hiring comes less than two weeks after Babers began revamping his staff, firing offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert, tight ends coach Reno Ferri and defensive line coach Vinson Reynolds, Those positions have not been filled. The Orange finished 5-7 this season and underperformed on special teams without a coordinator. Babers divided duties among staff members after Justin Ludwig left for Vanderbilt in January.