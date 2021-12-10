Bills DT Lotulelei ruled out from playing against Buccaneers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills will be minus their top run-stuffing defensive tackle, Star Lotulelei, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Lotulelei was ruled out because of a toe injury. He will miss his fourth game in five weeks, after missing three straight outings on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Bills’ run defense has struggled even with Lotulelei in the lineup and allowed 222 yards rushing in a 14-10 loss to New England on Monday night. Backup tight end Tommy Sweeney was also ruled out with a hip injury.