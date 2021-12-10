NBA fines Wizards’ Kuzma $15K; Grizzlies’ Brooks docked $25K

By The Associated Press

The NBA has fined Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma $15,000 for directing an obscene gesture toward a fan and Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks $25,000 for aggressively confronting a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon his ejection. The announcements were made Friday by Byron Spruell, the president of league operations. Kuzma’s incident took place in the fourth quarter of the Wizards’ 119-116 overtime win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena. Brooks was assessed his second technical foul with 27.5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies’ 104-96 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night at FedExForum.