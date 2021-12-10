Oklahoma women beat No. 16 BYU; spoil Graham’s 10 3-pointers

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Madi Williams scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Taylor Robertson added 23 points and Oklahoma beat No. 16 BYU 99-91 in overtime, spoiling Tegan Graham’s 10 3-pointer performance. Oklahoma’s first-year coach Jennie Baranczyk reached 200 wins in just her 10th season as a head coach, following a nine-year stint at Drake. Paisley Harding put BYU ahead 89-88 in overtime with 3 minutes remaining, but it was the final made field goal for the Cougars as Oklahoma closed on an 11-0 run. Kennady Tucker and Nevaeh Tot each scored 11 points for Oklahoma. Graham set a program record by making 10 of 17 3-pointers for BYU.