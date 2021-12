COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Duke Miles hit four straight free throws to give Troy the lead and Christyon Eugene hit back-to-back jumpers to help preserve it as the Trojans came from behind in the final five minutes to knock off Tennessee Tech, 75-72. Nick Stampley tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Troy (6-4) and Efe Odigie added 12 points and nine rebounds. Duke Deen added 11 points.