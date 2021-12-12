Carter, Reese help rally South Carolina over Florida State

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — James Reese V and Devin Carter combined for 23 second-half points and South Carolina overcame a 16-point deficit to edge Florida State 66-65. Carter’s bucket with three minutes left gave the Gamecocks the lead for good and they held on when Malik Osborne missed a wide-open 3-pointer at the buzzer. Carter finished with 16 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Reese added 13 points with three 3-pointers and Wildens Leveque had 10 points. Osborne led the Seminoles, who lost their third straight, with 15 points with three 3-pointers plus nine rebounds. Caleb Mills added 13 points.