No. 7 Louisville women top rival No. 14 Kentucky 64-58

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ahlana Smith and Hailey Van Lith each made two late baskets and No. 7 Louisville held off No. 14 Kentucky 64-58 for its eighth consecutive victory. Smith hit a go-ahead jumper with 2:47 remaining. The Cardinals improved to 8-1 and beat their in-state archrivals for the fifth straight time. Kentucky fell to 6-3. A moment of silence was held before the game to remember victims from Friday night’s storms in Mayfield, Kentucky.