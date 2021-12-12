Papas, Reynolds help Monmouth beat Pitt 56-52

PITTSBURGH (AP) — George Papas had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists, Shavar Reynolds added 14 points and Monmouth beat Pittsburgh 56-52. Papas scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers, in the first half. He made back-to-back 3s to take the lead for good and spark a 17-2 run that he capped with a layup and then a 3-pointer that gave the Hawks a 13-point lead midway through the first half. Jamarious Burton scored 13 of 15 points in the second half for Pitt (3-7). John Hugley and Femi Odukale added 14 points apiece. The Hawks (8-2) are off to their best start since winning 8 of 10 games to start the 2015-16 season.