Whitecloud, Stone lead Golden Knights past Wild 6-4

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Minnesota Wild 6-4. Vegas’ top line of Stone, Max Pacorietty and Chandler Stephenson combined for 10 points as the Golden Knights won for the ninth time in 12 home games. Zach Whitecloud scored twice, and Evgenii Dadonov, Pacioretty and Alex Pietrangelo added goals for the Golden Knights. Robin Lehner made 23 saves. Alex Goligoski, Mats Zuccarello, Nick Bjugstad and Marcus Foligno scored for the Wild. Cam Talbot stopped 30 shots.