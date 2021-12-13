La Liga sells Spanish broadcast rights for $5B+ for 5 years

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s top soccer league has generated 4.95 billion euros from the sale of subscription broadcast domestic rights for five seasons. La Liga has sold games for live broadcast in Spain to a streaming service for the first time with DAZN picking up the rights to 175 matches per season. Telefonica-owned Movistar has the rights to the other 205 games, including three complete rounds. La Liga will be making 990 million euros per season from these rights packages, a slight uplift from 980 million euros a year in the current deals.