Steelers LB Devin Bush still optimistic despite bumpy patch

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush says he’s still the same player he was before a knee injury cut short his 2020 season. Bush has struggled at times this fall for the Steelers, but says he’s made tremendous strides in his third NFL season. Bush had one of his more productive games in a loss to Minnesota, finishing with eight tackles and two passes defensed. The Steelers fell to 6-6-1 with the loss, but remain in the mix in the wide-open AFC North. Pittsburgh hosts AFC South-leading Tennessee next week.