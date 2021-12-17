Japan entry to use hybrid boat in SailGP racing on Saturday

SYDNEY (AP) — Japan will use a hybrid boat on the second day of the Sydney round of SailGP racing after its F50 catamaran sustained serious damage in a collision with Britain on the first day. The collision occurred at the pre-start of the third and final fleet race Friday. It resulted in the front of the right hull of Japan’s F50 being sliced off. Japan is skippered by Australian 2012 Olympic 49er gold medalist Nathan Outteridge. It will use its own foils and the base of the Britain boat. Britain has withdrawn from the second day in Sydney, meaning there will be just seven teams contesting the last two fleet races.