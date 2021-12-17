Luepke’s 2 TDs help NDSU beat JMU 20-14 in FCS semis

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Hunter Luepke had touchdown receptions of 32 and 22 yards to bookend the scoring and added 106 yards rushing on 17 carries to help No. 2 seed North Dakota State beat James Madison 20-14 in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs. North Dakota State (13-1) plays the winner between No. 8 seed Montana State and unseeded South Dakota State — which handed the Bison their only loss this season, 27-19 on Nov. 6 in Brookings, South Dakota — for the national championship in Frisco, Texas, on Jan. 8. JMU’s Cole Johnson was 25-of-34 passing for 210 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Dukes (12-2) begin their transition to the FBS.